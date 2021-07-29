Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Bank Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRBA. TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $254.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.97. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank in the first quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Bank by 310.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Bank by 85.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Bank in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in First Bank in the first quarter worth $149,000. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

