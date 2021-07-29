Brokerages Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) PT at $21.40

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.80 price target on MorphoSys in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Commerzbank cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 62.4% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 51.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.96. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.16. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 137.43%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

