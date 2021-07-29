E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EONGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

E.On stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.43. E.On has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

