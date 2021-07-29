Eaton Vance Management Acquires 13,355 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,575,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after buying an additional 2,666,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.38. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

