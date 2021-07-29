J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,707,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Shares of JBHT opened at $164.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,504 shares of company stock worth $2,538,034. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.