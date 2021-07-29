Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Science Applications International worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE SAIC opened at $87.77 on Thursday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.