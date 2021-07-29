Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $239.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $240.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

