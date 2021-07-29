Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,380 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 19,210 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.17. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

