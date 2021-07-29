Eaton Vance Management Sells 5,317 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 136,227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 468,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

