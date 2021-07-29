Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

Walmart stock opened at $142.06 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

