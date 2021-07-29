Colony Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.74 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.29.

