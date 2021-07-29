Colony Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 809,870 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,574,000 after buying an additional 189,418 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,781,000 after buying an additional 228,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,761,000 after buying an additional 287,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

