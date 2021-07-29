Stonnington Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Twitter by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Twitter by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $69.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

