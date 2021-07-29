Colony Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after acquiring an additional 459,181 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 591,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,980,000 after acquiring an additional 343,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 240,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $79.44 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

