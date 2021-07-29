Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.890 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.84 to $0.89 EPS.

ENTG stock opened at $119.78 on Thursday. Entegris has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

