Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Masimo’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $264.66 on Thursday. Masimo has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.78.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MASI. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

