Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Alexander & Baldwin has increased its dividend payment by 61.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,904.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.93.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

