Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 422,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,517,723 shares.The stock last traded at $18.23 and had previously closed at $19.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 178.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 64,319 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Canopy Growth by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

