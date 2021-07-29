ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. ASGN has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $110.52.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.