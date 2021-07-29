Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.97. 300,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,301,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sesen Bio, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRV GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $10,638,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 860.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,591 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 155.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,624,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 987,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 28.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,747,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 836,879 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

