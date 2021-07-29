Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 10.3%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $172.00 and last traded at $173.54. 127,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,652,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $572,655.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,062.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,744 shares of company stock valued at $17,813,701. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

