Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.70 and last traded at $37.86. 31,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,659,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

CPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $148,260 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.