MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $600.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.71.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $591.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $517.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a 52 week low of $336.03 and a 52 week high of $596.47.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MSCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its position in MSCI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

