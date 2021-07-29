Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.550 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.29-1.55 EPS.

TER opened at $122.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90.

Get Teradyne alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.