KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.