WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Down 88.5% in July

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CXSE stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $81.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.37.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.