Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Receives GBX 145 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centamin plc (LON:CEY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 126 ($1.65).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CEY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 104.63 ($1.37) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

