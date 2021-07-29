Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Short Interest Update

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, a growth of 143.4% from the June 30th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,646,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NIHK opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. Video River Networks has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

