Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 136.1% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.2 days.

IVREF stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IVREF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

