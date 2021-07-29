Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUO opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $16.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

