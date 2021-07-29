UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,500 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price by UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,557.47 ($20.35).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,416.67 ($18.51) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £71.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,399.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

