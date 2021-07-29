Argus Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,850.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Argus from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,577.71.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,538.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.53, a P/E/G ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,399.58.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.05. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

