GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,350 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,590 ($20.77) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,557.47 ($20.35).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,416.67 ($18.51) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,399.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

