Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Broadwind reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,586.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,912 shares of company stock valued at $230,687. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Broadwind by 18.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at about $1,693,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadwind by 117.5% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the first quarter valued at about $689,000. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48. Broadwind has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

