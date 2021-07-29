Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $145.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXAS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.64. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

