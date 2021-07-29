KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of LECO opened at $136.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $137.65.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 35.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 153,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $68,602,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $7,419,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 53.2% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 35,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

