First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Lifted to “Buy” at Janney Montgomery Scott

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.30. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at $22,642,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 374,118 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Merchants by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,010,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Merchants by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,172,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,019,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at $8,359,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

