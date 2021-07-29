Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $154,000 in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ VXRT opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 0.29. Vaxart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,840. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

