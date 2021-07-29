Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $213,000 in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of FAN stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.