Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.97. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.