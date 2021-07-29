NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for NBT Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $34.46 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,786,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 41,995 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.