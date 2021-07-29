Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.58% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RBC opened at $136.10 on Thursday. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.25. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. Research analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.