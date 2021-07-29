Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEM. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.35 ($79.24).

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €74.46 ($87.60) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €64.17. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €72.14 ($84.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

