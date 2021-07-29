George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.01

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.01 and last traded at $101.01, with a volume of 101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNGRF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on George Weston from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. George Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 0.52.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

