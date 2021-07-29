Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Geberit stock opened at $81.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.52. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

