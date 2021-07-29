CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.97

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 2646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CapitaLand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

