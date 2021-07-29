JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €6.50 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €6.50 ($7.65) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOKIA. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €4.91 ($5.77).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12-month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.