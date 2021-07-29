Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €147.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Airbus in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €126.23 ($148.51).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €115.30 ($135.65) on Thursday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €109.14.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.