Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.52

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.52 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 25878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

