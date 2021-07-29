STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €36.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STM. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €37.63 ($44.27).

EPA STM opened at €33.18 ($39.03) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.16. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

